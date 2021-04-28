Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.01

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 160023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,028 shares of company stock worth $8,354,280 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,401,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

