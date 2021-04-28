Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

