Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

