Qumu (QUMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Qumu has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

