Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 2.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,730,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

