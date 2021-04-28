Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 5,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

CGEM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

