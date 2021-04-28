Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 40,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,270% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,935 call options.

XLC stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $77.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,314,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $812,000.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.