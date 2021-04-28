RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RGC Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

RGCO opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

