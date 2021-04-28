Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,322 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE FLR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

