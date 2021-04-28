Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Decreases By 85.3%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SNLN stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.