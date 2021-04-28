Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,442% compared to the average daily volume of 519 call options.

NYSE:IBN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

