Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in April

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 48.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

