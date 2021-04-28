Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Post (NYSE:POST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock might derail in the near term. We note that the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced reduced away-from-home food demand. Soft demand across restaurants has been hindering sales in Foodservice unit. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 15.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin, which contracted 120 basis points in the first quarter. Nonetheless, gains from strategic buyouts as well as sturdy performance in BellRing Brands and Weetabix units have been acting as upsides for the company. In fact, strong performance across most segments along with pandemic-led higher retail demand trends boosted the top line in the first quarter.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $113.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,753.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

