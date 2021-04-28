Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $908.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

