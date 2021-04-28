SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $312.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.38.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $294.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.86. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

