Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after buying an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,296,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

CHNG opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.