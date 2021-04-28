Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

STRA opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

