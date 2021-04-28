$166.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $166.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.30 million to $168.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $662.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $665.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $712.31 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $30,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. New Relic has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

