Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

