Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $21,966,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

