Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,427 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

