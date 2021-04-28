ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

