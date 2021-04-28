Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

