International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 781,570 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

