International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after acquiring an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,153,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryanair by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

