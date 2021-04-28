International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.