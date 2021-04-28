NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,100 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

In related news, insider Michael Lillard acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.