Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.