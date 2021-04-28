Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

