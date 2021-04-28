Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 9,398 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

