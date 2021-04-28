Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.