SPX FLOW (FLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

