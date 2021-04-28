Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $186,375.42 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NEOG stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $97.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

