NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather Sells 3,450 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H. Grahame Heather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

