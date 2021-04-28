Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NEWT opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $606.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

