Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip Sells 18,553 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

