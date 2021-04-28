CryoLife (CRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, analysts expect CryoLife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRY stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $912.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

