Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.