LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27,133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $151.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

