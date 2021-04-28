Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 1,436 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 57,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

