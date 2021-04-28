Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Shares of NHS opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

