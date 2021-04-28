Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

