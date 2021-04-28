Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

