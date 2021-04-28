iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.