NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

