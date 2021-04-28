NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1,474.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,465 shares of company stock worth $7,578,359. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

