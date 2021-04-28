Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

