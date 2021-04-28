Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 129,473 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

