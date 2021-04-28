Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE:STN opened at C$58.34 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.22%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.