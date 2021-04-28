Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

